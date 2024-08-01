Vietjet Expands India Network Launches New Route From Ahmedabad To Da Nang

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 1st August 2024 - At the Vietnam-India Business Forum in New Delhi, Vietjet, Vietnam's leading new-age carrier, announced the launch of a new route connecting Ahmedabad in India to Da Nang in Vietnam. The new route will commence operations in October 2024.



Additionally, the Vietnamese Prime Minister, Pham Minh Chinh, along with the business community of the two countries, congratulated Vietjet on reaching the 200 million passenger milestone. The 200 millionth passenger of Vietjet was Mr. Sandeep Mehta, an Indian businessman who received a gift of one year of free international flights operated by Vietjet.



To celebrate this milestone, the airline is launching a week-long promotion from August 2 to August 8, 2024, offering 2 million tickets starting at INR 5,555 (*) for all domestic and international routes. These discounted tickets will be available on and the Vietjet Air mobile app, for travel between September 4, 2024, and May 22, 2025 (**).



Vietjet welcomes passengers on its modern aircraft, served by a professional, friendly, and dedicated cabin crew, to enjoy the essence of Vietnamese, Indian, and global cuisine. In addition, Vietjet provides all passengers with free SkyCare insurance and numerous opportunities to earn rewards and "win daily" through the SkyJoy, Vietjet's loyalty program.



Since 2019, Vietjet has been a pioneering airline in establishing direct flight routes between Vietnam and India, offering convenient and affordable travel options. The airline now operates seven routes with 56 weekly flights, connecting Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City with major Indian cities such as New Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Kochi, as well as popular destinations like Bodh Gaya and Varanasi. Vietjet has transported nearly 1.3 million passengers between Vietnam and India, serving a country with a population of 1.4 billion.



(*) One-way all in



(**) Exception of national holidays



About Vietjet



The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, applying the latest technology to all activities and leading the trend, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers' demands.

