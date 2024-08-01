CBFC Orders Changes In Janhvi Kapoor's Film 'Ulajh', Instructs Filmmakers To Beep Words

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Janhvi Kapoor's Ulajh is expected to be released this weekend. Ahead of the release, a report claims that the Censor Board made a few alterations before clearing the picture with a U/A certificate. The film, which also stars Gulshan Devaiah, apparently contains certain atrocities. However, the Central Board of Certification (CBFC) has instructed the filmmakers to beep.

What needs to be changed

According to accounts, the word 'f**k' was beeped out a few times during the film. The report also stated that the word 'm****r f**ker' has been suppressed. According to the source, a specific 'vulgar' hand gesture has been requested to be blotted out. Following these improvements, Ulajh is reduced to 134 minutes which is 2 hours and 14 minutes.

About Ulajh

Sudhanshu Saria directs and Vineet Jain produces the next Indian Hindi-language spy thriller film Ulajh. The film's lead cast includes Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Rajesh Tailang, and Adil Hussain. The plot revolves around a young IFS officer with a patriotic family legacy who becomes embroiled in a hazardous personal conspiracy while serving in a career-defining position far from home. The film was announced in May 2023 and was shot in India and London, with principal photography starting in June 2023 and wrapping in September 2023. Ulajh is slated to be launched on August 2, 2024.

Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming films

Janhvi Kapoor is an Indian actress who appears in Hindi films. She was born to actress Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor and made her acting debut in 2018 with the commercially successful love drama Dhadak. She will be seen in films such as 'Devara' alongside Jr NTR, 'RC 16' with Ram Charan, 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, 'Nani 33' and more


