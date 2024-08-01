Sanctions Against Russian Companies Not Threaten Energy Security Of Slovakia PM Shmyhal

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Prime Denys Shmyhal invited the newly appointed Ambassador of the Slovak Republic to Ukraine, Pavel Vizdal, to a meeting, where he emphasized that Ukraine's sanctions against Russian companies pose no threat to the security of Slovakia.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“I emphasized once again that Ukraine's sanctions against Russian companies pose no threat to the energy security of Slovakia. We remain a reliable partner and in no way violate the Association Agreement with the EU,” Shmyhal wrote.

In his words, Russia continues its energy blackmail. According to the Prime Minister, any dependence on Russian oil, gas or other products is a huge risk to all European countries. That is why the EU provided recommendations and instruments for all Member States to diversify supplies, Shmyhal added.

“Together with European partners, we are ready to implement projects that will strengthen the energy security of Ukraine and the EU. We will also work on a plan for joint consultations between the Governments of Ukraine and Slovakia, scheduled for this October,” Shmyhal noted.

The Prime Minister mentioned that Ukraine continues cooperation under the policy of 'new pragmatism', which would allow the two countries to bring their relations to a new level.

A reminder that, in a phone call, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Executive Vice President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis discussed energy sanctions against Russia and Ukraine's receipt of USD 50 billion from the use of the frozen Russian assets.