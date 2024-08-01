U.S. Concerned About Advance Of Russian Troops In Ukraine Austin
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has said that the United States is concerned about the advance of Russian Occupation forces in Ukraine.
That's according to Reuters , Ukrinform reports.
Austin said the United States was concerned about advances by Russia in Ukraine, to which U.S. security assistance would continue.
He said he was encouraged by Ukraine's ability to recruit more people to beef-up its own ranks.
"I applaud what the Ukrainians continue to do to make sure that they can hold their own," he said.
"The Ukrainians are very determined people," Austin said.
Read also:
Austin announces new USD 2.3 B defense package at meeting with Umerov
According to British intelligence, Russian forces will continue their tactical advance on the eastern front in the coming weeks.
MENAFN01082024000193011044ID1108508709
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.