U.S. Concerned About Advance Of Russian Troops In Ukraine Austin

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has said that the United States is concerned about the advance of Russian forces in Ukraine.

That's according to Reuters , Ukrinform reports.

Austin said the United States was concerned about advances by Russia in Ukraine, to which U.S. security assistance would continue.

He said he was encouraged by Ukraine's ability to recruit more people to beef-up its own ranks.

"I applaud what the Ukrainians continue to do to make sure that they can hold their own," he said.

"The Ukrainians are very determined people," Austin said.

According to British intelligence, Russian forces will continue their tactical advance on the eastern front in the coming weeks.