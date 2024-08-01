Russians Launch 21 Attacks On Border Areas In Sumy Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders launched 21 shelling on border territories and settlements in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy region on Thursday, with 85 explosions recorded during the day.

Enemy attacks targeted seven territorial communities in the region.

In particular, Russian forces used mortars to shell the Krasnopillia community, with 45 explosions recorded.

The invaders launched ten mines at the Seredyna-Buda community. It was also attacked by FPV drones, which led to three explosions.

The Russians also dropped ten mines on the Shalyhyne community.

The Bilopillia community was attacked by FPV drones and mortars. Eight explosions were recorded in the community during the day.

The Khotin community came under the mortar fire of the invaders. Two explosions were recorded.

The Russian army hit the Velyka Pysarivka community with unguided air missiles, which led to five explosions.

Using drones, the Russians dropped VOG grenades on the Yunakivka community, causing two explosions there.