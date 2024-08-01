Russians Launch 21 Attacks On Border Areas In Sumy Region
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders launched 21 shelling attacks on border territories and settlements in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy region on Thursday, with 85 explosions recorded during the day.
The region's military administration announced this on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
Enemy attacks targeted seven territorial communities in the region.
In particular, Russian forces used mortars to shell the Krasnopillia community, with 45 explosions recorded.
Read also:
FPV drones destroy Russian ammunition depots near border in Sumy region
The invaders launched ten mines at the Seredyna-Buda community. It was also attacked by FPV drones, which led to three explosions.
The Russians also dropped ten mines on the Shalyhyne community.
The Bilopillia community was attacked by FPV drones and mortars. Eight explosions were recorded in the community during the day.
The Khotin community came under the mortar fire of the invaders. Two explosions were recorded.
The Russian army hit the Velyka Pysarivka community with unguided air missiles, which led to five explosions.
Using drones, the Russians dropped VOG grenades on the Yunakivka community, causing two explosions there.
MENAFN01082024000193011044ID1108508707
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.