1,489 Children Injured In Ukraine Since Russian Invasion

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As many as 1,489 children have been in Ukraine since February 24, 2022, when Russia mounted its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The press service of the National of Ukraine announced this on , Ukrinform reports.

"As of August 1, 2024, 1,489 children have been injured in Ukraine [since the beginning of the full-scale war], 1,937 children are considered missing, and 30,604 children were found," the National Police said.

Ambassador meets with Ukrainian children who arrived at summer camp in Latvia

The Prosecutor General's Office reported earlier that as of July 28, 2024, Russian invaders have killed 564 children and injured at least 1,487 in Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale war.