GCC, Indonesia Discuss Bilateral Ties, Developments In Middle East
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Jakarta: Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi discussed today, August 1, with Indonesian Deputy Foreign Minister Pahala Nugraha Mansury areas of joint cooperation and ways to develop and enhance them.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral cooperation within the framework of the joint action plan for the period (2020-2024).
They also discussed the Political and security situation developments in the Middle East, in addition to a number of issues of common interest.
On this occasion, Albudaiwi noted the aspiration of both sides to enhance joint cooperation and develop their relations, especially in the economic fields.
Earlier today, the GCC Secretary-General and Indonesian Minister of Trade Dr Zulkifli Hasan signed the joint statement to launch free trade negotiations between the GCC countries and Indonesia.
MENAFN01082024000063011010ID1108508814
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.