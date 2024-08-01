GCC, Indonesia Discuss Bilateral Ties, Developments In Middle East

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Jakarta: Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi discussed today, August 1, with Indonesian Deputy Foreign Pahala Nugraha Mansury areas of joint cooperation and ways to develop and enhance them.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral cooperation within the framework of the joint action plan for the period (2020-2024).



They also discussed the and security situation developments in the Middle East, in addition to a number of issues of common interest.

On this occasion, Albudaiwi noted the aspiration of both sides to enhance joint cooperation and develop their relations, especially in the economic fields.

Earlier today, the GCC Secretary-General and Indonesian Minister of Trade Dr Zulkifli Hasan signed the joint statement to launch free trade negotiations between the GCC countries and Indonesia.