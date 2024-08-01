FM, Iranian Acting Foreign Minister Discuss Ties, Region

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 2 (Petra)-- Deputy Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi, on Friday, received a phone call from Acting Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ali Bagheri Kani.The two top diplomats spoke on the phone about the dangerous escalation occurring in the region and how to stop it. The first step in stopping the aggression against Gaza and respecting international law and international humanitarian law will protect the region from the catastrophic consequences of this escalation.They talked on the fallout from yesterday's death of Ismail Haniyeh, the director of the Hamas Political Bureau, in Tehran, which Jordan denounced as an act of war crimes and a breach of international law.Along with discussing a range of bilateral matters, they decided to get together shortly to talk about bilateral relations and regional circumstances.