35 More Palestinians Killed By Zionist Bombing In Gaza City: Latest Death Toll 39,480

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Aug 2 (NNN-WAFA) – At least 35 more Palestinians were killed, during a Zionist bombing of another school, sheltering displaced families in the Shujaiya neighbourhood of Gaza City, yesterday.

The Zionist targeted the Dalal Mughrabi school, and the included women and children.

Meanwhile, the Zionist Defence Forces, said in a statement that, the Zionist Air Force, based on intelligence, struck“terrorists” operating inside a compound within the Dalal Mughrabi School.

“The compound was used by Hamas as a hideout for commanders and operatives, and to plan terror attacks against the Israeli regime,” it added.

It alleged that, prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions, surveillance, and additional intelligence.

During the past 24 hours, the Zionist military killed not less than 35 Palestinians and wounded 55 others in the enclave, bringing the total death toll to 39,480 and injuries to 91,128 since the Palestinian-Israeli conflict broke out, Gaza-based health authorities said in a statement, yesterday.– NNN-WAFA

