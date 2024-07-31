Odex Announces Launch In Kenya And Malaysia For Hapag-Lloyd Customers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ODeX launches in Kenya & Malaysia

ODeX launches in Kenya and Malaysia with Hapag-Lloyd, enhancing efficiency and digital operations in East Africa and Southeast Asia.

- Liji Nowal, Founder and CEO of ODeXDUBAI, UAE, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ODeX, the leading unified for ocean shipping documentation exchange and payment facilitation, is pleased to announce its launch in Kenya and Malaysia for Hapag-Lloyd customers on July 30th, 2024. This marks a significant expansion of ODeX's global footprint, now reaching the 13th and 14th countries where the platform is active.Transforming Shipping in East Africa and Southeast Asia:--------------------------------------------------------------------------ODeX's platform is designed to enhance document handling, streamline company workflows, ensure regulatory compliance, and facilitate secure transactions-all within a unified digital ecosystem. These proven solutions are set to significantly boost the efficiency and digital transformation of the shipping industries in both regions.Kenya: A Pivotal Hub in East Africa:---------------------------------------------Kenya, as the largest and most advanced economy in East and Central Africa, is a crucial addition to ODeX's network. Its strategic location, coupled with its robust infrastructure and bustling ports, positions it as a key hub for international trade. The introduction of ODeX in Kenya is expected to drive substantial improvements in shipping efficiency and digital operations throughout East Africa.Malaysia: A Strategic Gateway in Southeast Asia:---------------------------------------------------------------Malaysia's pivotal position along key shipping routes, combined with its sophisticated infrastructure and major ports like Port Klang and Port of Tanjung Pelepas, establishes it as a crucial hub for ODeX's expansion. As one of Southeast Asia's largest and most vibrant economies, Malaysia stands to gain significantly from ODeX's advanced platform. By launching in Malaysia, the aim is to boost regional shipping efficiency and drive digital transformation.Leadership Perspectives:--------------------------------Liji Nowal, Founder and CEO of ODeX, stated her enthusiasm for the launch: "We are pleased to bring our innovative solutions to Kenya and Malaysia with Hapag-Lloyd. This expansion into Kenya, Africa's leading economy, and Malaysia, a major maritime hub in Southeast Asia, highlights our commitment to improving global shipping operations through digital innovation. Our goal is to enhance efficiency and compliance for our customers, making shipping operations more seamless and effective worldwide."Key Benefits:----------------* Streamlined Process: Customers can handle the entire payment and documentation process from their office without needing to visit the shipping line's counter.* Convenient Invoice Access: Pre-generated invoices are readily available on ODeX after login, simplifying payment procedures.* Reduced Waiting Time: Immediate access to payment and documentation eliminates the need for multiple visits, saving time and effort.* Localized Solutions: We have tailored our offerings to meet the specific needs of our customers, introducing the 'Import Delivery Order (DO) Request' for our Malaysian clients and the 'Container Release Request' for our Kenyan clients.Prashant Sindhwani, Country Manager, Hapag-Lloyd Kenya, remarked:“We are pleased to introduce ODeX in Kenya, marking an important step in our operations. By integrating ODeX's platform, we aim to improve our processes and enhance our service delivery. This initiative aligns with our commitment to innovation and meeting the evolving needs of our customers."Barbara Smith, Managing Director - QSC Malaysia, Hapag-Lloyd, states, "We are pleased to announce the expansion of our partnership with ODeX into the Malaysian market. Introducing ODeX's platform in Malaysia reflects our dedication to offering solutions that improve operational efficiency and customer satisfaction. This development aims to provide notable benefits to our Malaysian customers by delivering a more streamlined and efficient shipping process."The launch of ODeX in Kenya and Malaysia is anticipated to significantly reduce paperwork, minimize errors, and accelerate processes for Hapag-Lloyd customers, ultimately leading to improved operational efficiency and cost savings.Our Increasing Impact:-----------------------------The launch of ODeX in Kenya and Malaysia is anticipated to drive substantial improvements in the shipping industry, including:* Enhanced Workflow Efficiency: Reduction in manual processes leads to quicker turnaround times and increased productivity.* Cost Savings: Automation and streamlined processes result in lower operational costs.* Improved Accuracy: Digital documentation minimizes the risk of errors, ensuring more reliable operations.* Customer Satisfaction: Faster, more efficient service enhances overall customer experience.About ODeX:-----------------ODeX is a pioneer in the digital transformation of EXIM trade services, focusing on simplifying and automating documentation processes for the ocean shipping industry. Serving over 30,000 customers and 65,000+ users, our platform streamlines shipping and logistics processes for more than 100+ shipping lines and NVOCCs. With innovative solutions and integrations, ODeX enhances operational efficiency for freight forwarders, truckers, and other stakeholders. Our impact includes processing over 1.4 million payments, 11 million invoices, 6 million delivery orders, and 11 million gate passes, contributing significantly to the efficiency and effectiveness of global trade operations. For more information about ODeX and its services, please visit ODeX's website .About Hapag-Lloyd:-------------------------280 vessels, 11.9 million TEU transport volume, around 16,600 employees in more than 400 offices in 140 countries. Hapag-Lloyd is a leading global liner shipping company and a powerful partner for you.Liner Shipping Segment: Hapag-Lloyd offers a fleet with a Vessel Capacity 2.1 million TEU, as well as a Container Capacity 3.1 million TEU including one of the world's largest and most modern reefer container fleets. A total of 114 liner services worldwide ensure fast and reliable connections between more than 600 ports on all the continents. Terminal & Infrastructure segment: Hapag-Lloyd has stakes in 20 terminals in Europe, Latin America, the United States, India, and North Africa. Besides terminal-related activities complementary logistics services are provided at selected locations.Hapag-Lloyd belongs to the leading ocean carriers for the trades Transatlantic, Middle East, Latin America and Intra-America. For more information, visit Hapag Lloyd's website .

