DPC DATA Rebrands Muniesg Solutions To Municlimate Solutions

The new product name reflects a growing focus on climate as a credit risk factor in municipal credit analysis

- Ken Hoffman, president, DPC DATAROSELAND, NJ, USA, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DPC DATA (DPCDATA ) a leading provider of data and technology solutions for the U.S. municipal bond market, announced the rebranding of its MuniESG Solutions product line to MuniCLIMATE Solutions . This renaming emphasizes the product line's focus on climate change as a risk factor in municipal bond credit analysis.For many institutional investors, climate change is becoming as relevant a municipal credit factor as more traditional financial elements such as liquidity or debt service coverage. These investors, however, have lacked climate-specific data to evaluate obligors and individual bonds. MuniCLIMATE Solutions fills this market need and is focused specifically on climate as a risk factor for municipals.MuniCLIMATE data can be used by issuers and sell-side capital committers, as well as institutional investors and market regulators.“Clients can use our climate risk scores to assess the severity and potential cost of damage related to the bond under review, how this may affect an issuer's tax base, and the likelihood they may need to issue more debt to rebuild or fund resiliency and mitigation efforts,” says Ken Hoffman, president of DPC DATA.MuniCLIMATE Solutions links climate data to actual municipal bond holdings, based on DPC's proprietary obligor mapping system, which maps climate scores to the correct Obligor and then to individual bond CUSIPs.Past, present and future climate data“We offer both historical and forward-looking climate data, so our clients can get what they need for their decision-making processes,” says Hoffman.Current and 30-year forward-looking data for flooding, wildfire, extreme heat, and severe wind risks for local governments and cities is available as a data feed. This data is sourced from First Street, a research and technology group dedicated to making the connection between climate risk and financial risk for financial institutions, companies, and governments .For investors who prefer to utilize historical data with broader sector coverage, MuniCLIMATE Scores offer climate and social risk scores from Spatial Risk Systems (SRS) for US local governments, school districts, and municipal utilities. These Scores measure climate impact across 18 event types including coastal flooding, hurricanes, earthquakes, wildfires, drought, and strong wind. MuniCLIMATE Scores are available as an add-on component to DPC's MuniCREDIT Online or as a separate data feed.“MuniCLIMATE Solutions is our latest client-centric innovation. We're focused on harnessing technology to enhance our clients' credit research and risk management decisions,” notes Hoffman.Those interested in learning more about MuniCLIMATE Solutions can request a sample report by emailing ....About DPC DATADPC DATA helps clients who sell or manage fixed income products get the scrubbed, accurate, and actionable data they need, in streamlined workflows, so that they can manage risk, improve productivity, sell more, and avoid regulatory penalties.The company has served the municipal bond marketplace with disclosure information and solutions since 1992. The company was a pioneer in developing solutions for the municipal securities lifecycle. DPC was one of the original SEC-designated Nationally Recognized Municipal Securities Information Repositories (NRMSIRs).DPC developed an innovative Obligor and Sector Mapping methodology to identify the true Direct Obligor in each transaction – the only criterion is“Credit” – then re-map all Sector Classifications based on this identification. This methodology enables accurate, efficient and cost-effective sector classifications which are the foundation of mission-critical investment functions.Today, DPC DATA products are used by more than 100,000 professionals at leading brokerage, clearing, and advisory firms. For more information visit or email ....

