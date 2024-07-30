Marmalade, Luxury Fashion Boutique, Styles Miss Idaho USA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

From Coeur D'Alene to Miss USA, Kaitlyn Widmyer Showcases Unique from Marmalade

- Kaitlyn Widmyer, Miss Idaho USA 2024

COEUR D'ALENE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Marmalade, the mother-daughter luxury boutique with locations in Coeur D'Alene, Idaho, Brooklyn, New York, and Savannah, Georgia, is thrilled to announce that their Director of Community Outreach, Kaitlyn Widmyer, has been crowned Miss Idaho USA 2024. As Kaitlyn prepares to compete in the prestigious Miss USA 2024 pageant in Los Angeles on August 4th, she knew that her unique style would be one of her greatest strengths in the competition. In working with Kaitlyn on her road to Miss USA, Marmalade aims to bring awareness to shopping with small retailers by styling Kaitlyn in a curated selection from each Marmalade location.

Kaitlyn's victory marks a significant milestone not only for her but also for Marmalade's mission. She says,“At Marmalade, our mission is to empower individuals to express their unique style through fashion. We're dedicated to celebrating individuality and pushing the boundaries of conventional fashion. The pageant industry often relies on a predictable set of fashion design norms. During Miss USA, I'm looking to break that mold and highlight the power of true individuality through fashion.” She also hopes to become the first woman from Idaho to be crowned as Miss USA at the national pageant.

To further this initiative, Marmalade's Fashion Director and Stylist, Kasey Widmyer, who is also Kaitlyn's twin sister, will be styling her for the upcoming Miss USA pageant. While preparing Kaitlyn's wardrobe, they noticed a gap between the fashion and pageant industries. Kasey shares,“We want Kaitlyn's wardrobe to showcase pieces from small boutiques that feature independent and emerging designers, while also supporting American fashion designers. Sustainability was also at the top of mind when choosing the looks. Mixed in with new Marmalade pieces, we also selected some vintage from my favorite NYC-based vintage stores Amarcord Vintage and Treasures of NYC. Our approach links the pageant world with the broader fashion industry, bringing fresh, independent retailers into the spotlight on a national stage.”

Kaitlyn's wardrobe for Miss USA will feature notable designers such as Staud, Simon Miller, and Selkie from Los Angeles, Batsheva and FYB Jewelry from New York City and Danish designers like Ganni and Munthe. These selections not only emphasize Marmalade's commitment to supporting small boutiques but also celebrate the creativity and innovation of independent designers in which Marmalade features in their stores.

By promoting small boutiques and independent designers, Kaitlyn and Marmalade aim to inspire a shift towards more creative fashion choices within the pageant industry. Kaitlyn explains,“We hope to pave the way for a more expressive and diverse fashion landscape in the pageant world.”

The 73rd annual Miss USA pageant will feature 51 contestants from across the United States. This competition includes various segments, including the swimsuit competition, evening gown presentation, and an interview segment where contestants will demonstrate their poise, intelligence, and social awareness. Stay tuned for Kaitlyn's wardrobe picks throughout the competition on Miss Idaho USA's instagram .

Discover more about Marmalade and their array of designers by visiting . For updates on Kaitlyn Widmyer's journey to Miss USA, refer to the Yahoo! News article. To find out how to watch Miss USA 2024 and see Marmalade's involvement in styling Kaitlyn Widmyer, refer to this link .

About Marmalade: Marmalade is a mother-daughter owned boutique that celebrates personal style and individuality. Originating in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, our family-owned and operated brand has blossomed over the last 15 years to include locations in Brooklyn, New York, and Savannah, Georgia.

At Marmalade, we want customers to be inspired when they walk into our stores. We believe confidence is the best accessory, and personal style is a taste acquired over a lifetime of self-discovery. Our boutiques reflect our philosophy with collections that blend practical styles and luxurious quality, perfect for those who live their lives to the fullest. Inspired by our cherished memories shopping together, Marmalade features a diverse and sophisticated selection of designers from around the world to get our customers excited about getting dressed.



