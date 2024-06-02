Kuwait Social Affairs Minister Prioritizing Digitizing All Sectors

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 2 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti of Social Affairs, Children and Family Affairs, and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Amthal Al-Huwaila said Sunday digitizing all the of Social Affairs' sectors is necessary to offer outstanding services to citizens.

Al-Huwaila made the statement during a meeting she held with the ministry's development and planning sector to discuss the plan of digital transformation, said a statement by the ministry, adding that Acting Undersecretary Dr. Khaled al-Ajmi was present.

The minister stressed the need of accelerating digital transformation at all sectors and modernizing e-gate as well as providing a plan of action, in line with a pacific timetable, it stated.

The move aims to transform all services provided to citizens into smart applications connected directly with "Sahel" app., in accordance with the country's plan for digital transformation, it noted.

Speaking to KUNA in a statement, the minister also stressed that she is keen on providing support to overcome obstacles through activating the plan of implementing digital transformation, calling for concerted efforts at the ministry's sectors.

Al-Huwaila further urged accelerating the transformation of services and action mechanisms into digitization, in implementation of the directives of the Cabinet Council regarding digital transformation in all State's sectors. (end)

