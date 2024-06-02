Immersive Art Installation To Open At Fire Station

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Etheralscape, an immersive art installation by Dr AlKhuzama AlHarami and Guillaume Rouseré, is set to take place from June 5 to August 17 at Fire Station: Artist in Residence's 3.

According to Qatar Museums (QM), this unique piece blends image and sound art to explore the interaction between nature and modern society. Visitors will be engrossed in a sensory experience that combines projects of desert landscapes and calligraphy with fascinating soundscapes drawn from desert field recordings and other evocative sounds.

The offers a peaceful escape for meditation, providing an opportunity to relax and take a break from the noise and stress of daily life, QM added.

Dr AlHarami, an artificial intelligence (AI) artist with a doctorate in computer engineering, aims to blur the boundaries between AI and artistic ingenuity. Her dynamic and immersive works present her personal experiences in a way that allows viewers to become part of the artwork. Currently an artist-in-residence at the Fire Station (2023-2024), Dr AlHarami's work reflects her unique perspective on AI and art.

Rouseré, a French sound artist based in Qatar, presents an innovative exploration of the intersection of nature, culture, and history through sound. His diverse portfolio includes exhibitions, sound sculptures, immersive installations, and sound compositions. Drawing deeply from eco-acoustics and phenomenology, Rouseré emphasises the relationship between sound and the environment and the subjective experience of sound. He has participated in exhibitions both locally and internationally, including in Paris and China, and has been an artist in residence (2018-2019) and an alumni in residence (2021) at the Fire Station.

MENAFN02062024000067011011ID1108286519