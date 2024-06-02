Flydubai Marks 15 Years Of Operations

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dubai: Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline & Group and flydubai, congratulates flydubai on its 15th anniversary.

In a post on his X account, Sheikh Ahmed said: "Today, on the occasion of the 15th anniversary of flydubai, I would like to congratulate the team at flydubai on the success they have achieved since their inaugural flight to Beirut on 01 June 2009."

"flydubai has been inspired by the success and ambition of Dubai, which has been and continues to be a key contributor to the success of the airline. The vision of the leadership of the UAE has been a guiding principle; enabling the airline to grow, expand and adapt to the changing market requirements and further support trade and tourism," He added.

"flydubai has become a key player in the aviation industry in the UAE and in the region, and a major contributor to Dubai's socio-economic development. Looking to the future, I am confident of the further growth and success of the airline in line with Dubai Government's efforts to further enhance Dubai's position as a leading global aviation hub."

Since starting in June 2009, flydubai has connected different cultures by flying to over 125 destinations with a fleet of 87 aircraft.

Some of its milestones include expanding its network to 58 countries, opening over 90 new routes, and operating an efficient fleet of 87 Boeing 737 aircraft and includes: 29 Next-Generation Boeing 737-800, 55 Boeing 737 MAX 8 and 03 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft. They have also carried more than 100 million passengers since 2009.

