Kuwait Charities Conclude Cancer Children Initiative In Jordan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Oct 21 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Mercy International society, in collaboration with Balsam Voluntary Team, concluded on Monday its program directed to Gaza Strip's children who are receiving at Jordan's King Hussein Cancer Center.

Speaking to KUNA in a statement, Waleed Al-Suwailim, head of society's delegation, said the relief program offered some money to those children to meet their needs over three months and improve their social and living conditions.

The program included workshops, lectures and entertaining activities for children and their relatives, in addition to specialized sessions in psychological and educational support, he added.

Meanwhile, Nisreen Qattamesh, the center's head, told KUNA in a similar statement that Kuwait's voluntary initiative had put a "smile" on Palestinian and Syrian children/refugees. (end)

