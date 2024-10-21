Kuwait Launches Winter Humanitarian Campaign In Kyrgyzstan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 21 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Al-Safa Charity and Humanitarian Society launched on Monday its seasonal campaign, themed "Security and Warmth", which is one of the most prominent projects carried out in Kyrgyzstan.

Society Chairman Mohammad Al-Shaya said in a press statement that the social solidarity project targets thousands of Muslim orphans, widows and poor families in Kyrgyzstan.

He added that for home heating, blankets and winter clothes would be handed out to those categories, elaborating that the society is keen on launching this project annually before winter as temperature hits 30 degrees below zero.

Al-Shaya pointed out that those categories are in dire need of such help and assistance, as they lack basic needs of living conditions, noting that a ton of coal costs KD 30 (about USD 100).

He urged philanthropist to support their brethren in Kyrgyzstan on: 22233322, via (alsafakw) or to visit its headquarters. (end)

