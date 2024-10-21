Kuwait Warns Against Slipping Into Wars With No End

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Oct 21 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait warned the international community on Monday against slipping into the abyss of a war with no end in light of the Israeli aggression against Palestine, Lebanon and the entire region.

The Permanent Delegation of the State of Kuwait made the remarks in a speech to the United Nations, delivered by Attache Abdulaziz Al-Saeedi before the General Assembly, which was set to discuss a report by the International Atomic Agency.

Al-Saeedi said, "the Israeli occupation which opened multiple fronts of war under the pretext of self-defense is nothing but an actor consciously seeking to destroy the region and create a state of chaos that extends beyond the borders of the Middle East."

Al-Saeedi directed the State of Kuwait's appeal to the international community to subject the Israeli occupation to join the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons as a non-nuclear-weapon party and to subject its facilities to the comprehensive safeguards system of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

In this regard, the Diplomatic Attache conveyed the country's emphasis on the need to comply with international treaties and resolutions related to nuclear security while respecting the right of states to develop nuclear energy for peaceful purposes.

He added that Kuwait is keen to participate permanently in the discussions of the item related to the report of the International Atomic Energy Agency, "based on our commitment to benefit from nuclear applications in capacity building and development away from the arms race or any negative uses of this field."

Al-Saeedi pointed out that the State of Kuwait celebrates the 60th anniversary of its accession to the agency in 1964, stressing the continuation of its close cooperation with the agency through the competent Kuwaiti authorities to maximize the benefit from the agency's programs that contribute to supporting developmental, economic and social projects in a peaceful and safe manner.

He cited the cooperation in implementing a number of projects that have achieved a high percentage of completion through the current national program for technical cooperation, which consists of nine projects based on the State of Kuwait's plan for the years 2020-2025.

The diplomatic attache warned that international security and peace were and still are two main axes in the renaissance and progress of peoples, and these goals cannot be achieved in light of the threats of developing and using nuclear weapons as well.

In this regard, he conveyed the State of Kuwait's call to North Korea to abide by international resolutions and nuclear security treaties as well as relevant Security Council resolutions, noting that threatening to use nuclear weapons will not lead to a peaceful outcome but will lead to the world being burdened with risks beyond its capacity.

Al-Saeedi touched on the recent developments related to some countries modernizing their nuclear arsenals and the continuation of the policy of nuclear deterrence, which is a source of great concern.

He said that Kuwait believes that achieving security and peace does not come through stockpiling weapons but through dialogue, cooperation, and urges more international efforts to eliminate nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction. (end)

