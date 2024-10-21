Mentally Challenged Man Tries To Jump From 14Th Floor Of Noida Building, Saved By Residents

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A brave rescue took place in Noida,

Uttar Pradesh, on Monday, when two men saved a mentally challenged man who was attempting to jump from a high-rise building.

A of the incident shows the man dangling from a high-rise building at the Supertech Capetown residential society in Sector 74, Noida.

A resident saw the man clinging on to the balcony of the common stairs and raised an alarm, prompting others rushed out.

The man's entire body was dangling outside the balcony, with his hands holding on to the edge of the concrete railings.

Two men from below floors quickly came to his aid, grabbed him and pulled him back to safety.

According to some reports, the man was mentally challenged, had been attempting to die by suicide.





In separate incidents, six people, including a child, were killed after falling from residential buildings.

In the first incident, Nitish Kumar (24) died after falling from the 24th floor of a building in Amrapali Platinum Society located in Sector-119, police said.

Kumar, a native of Bihar, had gone to work in a flat on the 18th floor of the building. After completing his work, he went to the 24th floor with a packet of chips and fell, police said. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

In second incident on Sunday, a 10-year-old boy died after falling from the 13 floor of a residential society in Sector 107, Station in-charge Jitendra Kumar Singh said.

The boy was identified as Armaan Baluja, a student of Class 5. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him dead. His parents were not at home when the incident occurred, Singh added.

In another incident, four workers were injured when the shuttering of an under-construction building in Sector 36 collapsed on Sunday.

The victims, Sanjeet, Mohammad Siraj and Subroto Haldhar got buried and were injured while Budhdev got stuck on top of the building. A fire brigade was called to bring him down. All four workers were rushed to a hospital and one of them is said to be in a critical condition, police said.