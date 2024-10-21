Kuwait Moi Honors Jet Skier Burbayea For Progress

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 21 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's First Deputy Prime Minister, of Defense and Minister of Interior Fahad Yusuf Saud honored on Monday Kuwaiti jet skier Lieutenant Colonel Mohammad Burbayea for winning two medals at Pro Runabout GP and Pro Am Runabout Limited categories during the IJSBA World Championship hosted by the US.

The minister honored Burbayea for this global achievement added to the Guinness World Records, the Interior Ministry's security and public relations department said in a statement.

Sheikh Fahad Al-Sabah extolled the progress as a source of pride of the security institution's staff and Kuwaitis who do their best to enhance the country's position, it added.

Burbayea thanked Sheikh Fahad Al-Sabah for this honoring and good reception, appreciating support by the ministry.

Kuwaiti jet skiers concluded their participation in the championship, collecting six varied medals: two gold, a silver and three bronze.

Being a world record-breaking professional Jet Ski racer, Burbayea enhanced his balance in the Guinness World Records with 28 medals over 17 years, Kuwait Sea Club Secretary Khaled Al-Fodari said in a press statement. (end)

