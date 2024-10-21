Historic Civilizations Unite: Egypt, India Boost Tourism Cooperation

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Yomna El-Bahar, Deputy of and Antiquities, emphasized the profound historical connections between Egypt and India, highlighting their ancient and rich civilizations. This statement was made during the India Tourism Event organized by the Indian Embassy in Cairo on October 17. Over 100 representatives from the of Tourism and Antiquities, airlines, agencies, and social influencers participated in the event.

In her address, El-Bahar underscored the ongoing efforts by both nations to enhance tourism cooperation. She noted that Egypt and India possess significant tourism potential, characterized by diversity and historical richness. El-Bahar expressed her delight in participating in the event, which aims to strengthen tourism ties and showcase the signed memorandums of understanding between the two countries in the tourism sector.





C. Sushma, Chargé d'affaires of the Indian Embassy in Cairo, also addressed the gathering, highlighting the millennia-old ties between India and Egypt. She emphasized the ongoing cooperation in tourism and measures to increase tourist flow between the two countries. Embassy officials presented the diverse offerings of Incredible India, including UNESCO World Heritage Sites, snow-clad mountains, national parks, white sand beaches, and architectural marvels. The focus was also on medical value tourism, wellness tourism, and eco-tourism. A question and answer session allowed participants to voice their concerns and suggestions.

El-Bahar also stressed the importance of enhancing connectivity to expand tourism ties. She acknowledged the growing interest from Indian tourists, particularly in wedding tourism, and praised India's cultural richness, which offers various forms of tourism appealing to Egyptians.

The event concluded with presenting a commemorative plaque to El-Bahar as a token of appreciation from the Embassy.



