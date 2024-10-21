Egypt Allocates 40,000 Sqkm For Renewable Energy Projects

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Prime Mostafa Madbouly recently met with Nasser Fawzy, Director of the National Center for Planning State Land Uses, to discuss various aspects of the center's work.

Fawzy provided an update on land allocations for projects in the electricity and sectors. Since 2022, over 40,000 sqkm have been designated for these projects. This includes four plots east and west of the Nile, six plots west of Sohag and Aswan, and land for the of the Faris and Benban power stations. Additionally, the allocations cover a solar power plant, the Benban project for producing methanol and ammonia, its extension, and a new renewable energy project in the New Valley.

Fawzy also reviewed the status of ongoing projects, such as the establishment of wind power plants west of the Gulf of Suez and a solar power plant in Nagaa Hammadi, Qena.

The presentation further addressed the utilization of reclaimed lands from recent encroachment removals. These lands are being considered for various national and developmental projects, public benefit initiatives, and the presidential initiative Decent Life



