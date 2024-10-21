Kuwait Affirms Commitment To Enhancing Quality Of Education

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 21 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Acting of Higher Education and Scientific Research Dr. Nader Al-Jalal affirmed, Monday, on the country's commitment to excellence in education and the continuous improvement of quality education.

This statement came during Dr. Al-Jalal's participation in the Board of Directors on the Regional Center for Quality and Excellence in Education (RCQE), held and chaired by Saudi Minister of Education Yosef Al-Benyan.

Al-Jalal emphasized Kuwait's commitment to its regional and international partnerships in achieving mutual goals to enhance education and improve quality standards across all educational sectors.

Additionally, Dr. Al-Jalal praised the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's leadership role in developing education graduates in the region and expressed his gratitude to Dr. Abdulrahman Al Mudaires, the Director General of the UNESCO Regional Center for Quality and Excellence in Education in Saudi Arabia.

The discussions included proposed projects such as the Research Chairs Project, the Arab Model for Quality and Excellence in Education (AMQEE), and the Future of Spending Quality on Pre-University Education in Arab Countries.

The conference was attended by a number of education ministers from Arab countries, along with several educational leaders from local and regional institutions. (end)

