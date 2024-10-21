US Election 2024: Barack Obama Says 'America Is Ready To Turn The Page. Kamala Harris Is Ready For The Job'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Former US President Barack addressed people in Tucson and Las Vegas over the weekend in support of Vice President Kamala Harris's presidential campaign and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz's bid for the vice presidency.

In his speeches, Obama highlighted Harris's commitment to advocating for marginalized voices, asserting that she is well-prepared to lead the country. He expressed confidence in her ability to address the needs of everyday American. Also, he praised Walz as an 'outstanding partner' for Harris, highlighting his diverse experiences and practical skills.

Obama said Harris is a dedicated leader who has spent her life advocating for those who need representation.“Kamala Harris is a leader who has spent her life fighting on behalf of people who need a voice, who need a champion,” Obama stated. He emphasized her middle-class upbringing and commitment to American values, saying,“She is as prepared for the job as any nominee for president has ever been.”

In a criticism of former President & Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, Obama stated,“Tucson, we do not need to see what an older, loonier Donald Trump looks like with no guardrails. We have had enough of arrogance and bumbling and bluster and ignorance. We are ready for President Kamala Harris .”

Obama also appreciated the Democratic nominee for vice president, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.“I love that guy,” he said, highlighting Walz for his background as a veteran, teacher, and football coach. He jokingly remarked contrasting his skills with Trump's alleged inexperience with everyday tasks. "Do you think Donald Trump has ever changed a tire in his life? If he gets a flat, he calls Jeeves,” Obama saie.

In his support for Harris, Obama declared,“America is ready to turn the page. The good news is that Kamala Harris is ready for the job.” He emphasized that her administration would focus on the needs of everyday Americans, stating,“If you elect Kamala and Tim, they won't be focused on their problems. They are gonna be focused on your problems.”



In addition to his rally speeches, Obama took to social media to articulate his vision of freedom.“True freedom gives each of us the right to make decisions about our own life – how we worship, who we marry, what our family looks like. And we believe that freedom requires us to recognize that other people have the freedom to make different choices,” he tweeted, reaffirming Harris and Walz's commitment to these values.