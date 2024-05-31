Building Tomorrow's Entrepreneurs: The MBA Advantage At Learners University College

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Fri 31 May 2024, 6:18 PM

Today, an MBA isn't just an option - it has become a necessity for turning entrepreneurial dreams into reality. Could an MBA be your key to defying the odds and achieving success?

LUC's MBA: Advancing Careers and Empowering Entrepreneurs

MBA graduates experience significant career advancements, with 95 per cent securing employment within three months of graduation enjoying a 50 per cent increase in salary compared to their pre-MBA earnings, as reported by the Management Admission Council (GMAC) and the Times. Beyond advancing up the corporate ladder, an MBA serves as a powerful catalyst for aspiring entrepreneurs by providing the essential foundation to launch and grow successful businesses.

According to GMAC, MBA entrepreneurs raise 50 per cent more capital than those without an MBA. Additionally, the Financial Times notes that MBA graduates who start their own businesses earn, on average, Dh165,000 more per year than their non-MBA counterparts.

Since its inception in 2017, Learners University College (LUC) in Dubai has trained over 4,000 working professionals across a variety of specialisations. Learners University College is known for its comprehensive graduate and postgraduate business and management programs in collaboration with the prestigious Swiss School of Management, Switzerland & Central Mediterranean Business School, Malta.

How Learners University College Applies Experiential Learning in the MBA Programme

At Learners University College , experiential learning is central to the MBA program. Using the unique Venture Simulation Software, students practice real-world business situations. For example, by managing a virtual company and making decisions on marketing strategies, students can gauge the outcomes of their choices. Applying theory to practical challenges, students build the confidence they need to succeed as entrepreneurs. Scenario-based assessments prepare students for real-world challenges by fostering critical thinking, adaptability, and innovation as they analyze complex business situations and propose innovative solutions.

The final dissertation involves crafting a business plan, offering hands-on experience akin to launching a startup on paper. This blend of theory and practice allows students to test classroom theories in real-world contexts, without upfront investment.

How an MBA enables entrepreneurship?

Mentorship is a cornerstone of the MBA. Students benefit from the guidance of industry professionals and academic experts who provide personalised advice and insights, helping them navigate the entrepreneurial landscape with confidence. This mentorship fosters both personal and professional growth, ensuring that students are well-prepared to face the rigours of entrepreneurship.

Peer-to-peer learning also plays a vital role in the MBA programme. Collaborative projects and group discussions encourage the exchange of ideas and experiences, allowing students to learn from each other's successes and challenges. This collective knowledge sharing enriches their understanding of entrepreneurship and enhances their managerial capabilities.

Why every manager needs an MBA?

In today's dynamic business environment, an MBA equips managers with essential skills like Human Resources, Operations, and Finance. It enhances their ability to make informed decisions, manage teams effectively, and understand various business functions, ultimately leading to better organizational performance and career advancement.

Rejin Rajan is director - Marketing & Partnerships at Learners University College. Views expressed are his own and do not reflect the newspaper's policy.

At Learners University College , you get more than just a world class MBA – you graduate ready to get business done. Secure your path to a thriving future by contacting our Admissions Counsellor at Hotline: 600 52 72 21 or +971 58 536 02 11 , or visit , to start shaping your future.