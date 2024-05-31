Openai Expands Free Access To Chatgpt Features

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Washington, USA: OpenAI has expanded its free tier offerings, making several advanced features previously exclusive to paying subscribers available to all ChatGPT Free users. This change follows the release of GPT-4o, OpenAI's latest AI model, and includes functionalities such as Web Browsing, data analysis, file uploads, and custom GPTs.

The move is expected to enhance user experience and broaden scope of tasks that can be performed using the ChatGPT platform. ChatGPT 4o provides GPT-4-level intelligence but is much faster and improves on its capabilities across text, voice, and vision.

The previous versions of GPT used to provide certain features for free users, whereas the paid users experienced full-blown GPT features. But GPT 4o has changed this dynamics. Paid subscribers still retain benefits such as higher message and conversation limits with GPT-4o. When free users exceed their limits, they revert to using the older GPT-3.5 model.