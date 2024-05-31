EU-Azerbaijan Partnership Prioritizes Green Transformation, Duhot Hubert Says

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



"The partnership between the European Union and Azerbaijan isplacing a strong emphasis on the "green" transformation."

Azernews reports that Duhot Hubert, Deputy Headof Unit at the European Commission's Directorate-General forNeighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations said this.

Speaking at the 3rd International Humanitarian DeminingConference on "Mitigating Environmental Impact of Landmines:Resource Mobilization for a Safe and Green Future," Huberthighlighted the opportunities for cooperation and support ineconomic transformations linked to green initiatives.

"The EU has developed an Economic Investment Plan for theregion, including Azerbaijan, and is ready to invest in economictransformation. I believe Azerbaijan has great potential in thisarea," he added.

The European Union has expressed its unwavering commitment toactively support Azerbaijan in its mine clearance activities, DuhotHubert, Deputy Head of Unit at the European Commission'sDirectorate-General for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations,said at the 3rd International Humanitarian Demining Conference on“Mitigating Environmental Impact of Landmines: ResourceMobilization for a Safe and Green Future."

“Mine action remains an EU priority in Azerbaijan, as wewitnessed firsthand in Zangilan,” stated Hubert. He highlighted theimportance of international support and cooperation with globaldonors, proudly acknowledging the European Union and its memberstates as the primary international contributors to mine actionefforts.

The recent launch of the Team Europe mine action initiative inearly May serves as a testament to the EU's commitment to aidingAzerbaijan, he noted. This platform aims to expand EU support andrecognizes mine action as a pivotal component of Azerbaijan'ssocio-economic agenda and the region's overall development, hesaid.

Hubert further emphasized that mine action is just the beginningof a long-term process, with the EU also focusing on supporting theeconomic recovery and environmental transformation of the affectedregion.

The conference participants were impressed by the swift progressof restoration work in Zangilan, he added.