ICC Prosecutor Urges Members To Comply With Arrest Warrants

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)





THE HAGUE, Nov 22 (NNN-AGENCIES) - The International Criminal Court's top prosecutor urged the body's 124 members to act on arrest warrants issued against Israel's prime and former defence minister, plus Hamas's military chief Mohammed Deif.

The ICC has no power to enforce its warrants but technically, any country that has signed the Rome Statue would be obliged to arrest Benjamin Netanyahu, Yoav Gallant, or Deif, if they travelled there.

“I appeal to all States Parties to live up to their commitment to the Rome Statute by respecting and complying with these judicial orders,” said the ICC's chief prosecutor Karim Khan in a statement.

He also called on countries that are not members of the ICC to work together towards“upholding international law”.

Khan said his investigation into the situation in Gaza was continuing and his team was looking into“additional lines of inquiry in areas under the Court's jurisdiction, which include Gaza and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.”

“I am deeply concerned about reports of escalating violence, further shrinking humanitarian access, and continued expansion of allegations of international crimes in Gaza and the West Bank,” said Khan.

Khan said his thoughts were with the victims of the Oct 7, 2023 Hamas attacks on Israel, plus those killed in the Israeli offensive in Gaza.

“I have underlined that the law is there for all, that its role is to vindicate the rights of all persons,” he said.

The court issued an arrest warrant for Deif, while saying the prosecutor could not determine whether he was still alive.

Israel says it has killed him but Hamas has not yet confirmed his death.

Netanyahu denounced the warrants as anti-Semitic.

“Israel rejects with disgust the absurd and false actions and accusations made against it,” the premier said. - NNN-AGENCIES