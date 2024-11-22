ICC Issues Arrest Warrants For Netanyahu, Gallant, Hamas Leader Deif

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) THE HAGUE, Nov 22 (NNN-XINHUA) – The International Criminal Court (ICC), in the Hague, yesterday, issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, former Israeli Defence Minister, Yoav Gallant and Hamas military commander, Mohammed Deif.

In a statement, the ICC's pre-trial chamber, accused Netanyahu and Gallant of committing“crimes against humanity and war crimes” between at least Oct 8, 2023, and May 20, 2024, the date, when the prosecution submitted the arrest warrant applications.

The ICC stated that, there are“reasonable grounds” to believe that Netanyahu and Gallant“each bear criminal responsibility as co-perpetrators,” for committing war crimes of starvation as a method of warfare, and crimes against humanity of murder, persecution, and other inhumane acts.

The court's statement outlined a series of alleged war crimes, including“intentionally directing an attack against the civilian population,” and depriving the“civilian population in Gaza of objects, indispensable to their survival, including food, water, and medicine and medical supplies, as well as, fuel and electricity.”

The ICC also issued an arrest warrant for Mohammed Deif, the commander of Hamas' military wing, accusing him of committing war crimes and crimes against humanity, in the territories of Israel and Palestine from at least Oct 7, 2023.

Although Deif has reportedly been killed by Israeli forces, the ICC noted that it cannot conclusively confirm his death. Prosecutor, Karim Khan, informed the court that available information from Israeli and Palestinian sources about his death remains inconclusive, leaving the arrest warrant active.

In May, Khan initially requested arrest warrants for five individuals: Netanyahu, Gallant, Deif, and senior Hamas leaders Ismail Haniyeh and Yahya Sinwar. However, after confirmed reports of Haniyeh and Sinwar's deaths, the court withdrew those applications.– NNN-XINHUA