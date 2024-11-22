Cuban VP Praises Long-Lasting Friendship Ties With Syria

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)





HAVANA, Nov 22 (NNN-ACN) - Cuban Vice president Salvador Valdes Mesa and Ghassan Obeid, Syrian ambassador to Cuba, highlighted the strong ties existing between their two nations for nearly 60 years.

During a meeting, Valdes Mesa stressed to his guest that Cuba is aware of how much the Syrian people are suffering because of a war started 13 years ago to the detriment of the national economy, social order and quality of life.

“We will always be by your side,” said the VP, who thanked Syria for supporting the Draft Resolution presented by Cuba at the United Nations to put an end to the U.S. blockade and the removal of the island from the list of alleged state sponsors of terrorism.

“Always and anywhere in the world, we will remain opposed to the selective measures applied against Syria and its people's right to self-determination”.

He also underscored the hope that one day the war will end, there will be peace, and the rights of the Syrian people will be respected, as well as peace in the Middle East, without holocausts such as the one being launched by Israel not only against the Palestinians but also the Syrian and other neighboring peoples.

On his end, Obeid said to be happy that they met on a very special day for him, as Tuesday marked two years of his work in Cuba, an experience that he described as politically unique in a country he claims to love very much.

The diplomat thanked his host for the island's solidarity during all these years and reasserted to his host Syria's willingness to keep strengthening the ties between the two countries,“especially in commercial and economic sectors, to fight the inhuman sanctions and the blockade of Cuba, which we consider criminal”.

He also remarked that the said hostile U.S. policy is identical to the sanctions imposed on Syria, and in that respect referred to the need for“a common struggle”. - NNN-ACN