Palestinian Death Toll In Gaza Surpasses 44,000: Health Authorities

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Nov 22 (NNN-WAFA) – Palestinian death toll from the ongoing Israeli Zionist on the Gaza Strip has surpassed 44,000, the Gaza-based authorities said, yesterday.

During the past 24 hours, the Israeli Zionist military killed 71 people and wounded 176 others, bringing the total death toll to 44,056, and injuries to 104,268, since the Palestinian-Israeli conflict broke out in early Oct last year, it said in a statement.

Many remain trapped under the rubble, with ambulance and civil defence teams unable to reach them.

Also yesterday, Philippe Lazzarini, commissioner-general of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, said on social media platform X that, 80 percent of the Gaza Strip is now high-risk areas, where people are forced to flee in search for the basics, especially the nonexistent safety.

“In northern Gaza, people remain under a tight siege. They run for their lives in vicious circles and have been deprived of humanitarian aid for more than 40 days now,” Lazzarini said.

“Across Gaza, the delivery of the little aid allowed in, has become increasingly difficult, due to insecure routes,” he added, noting that, civil order has been destroyed by the Zionist regime.– NNN-