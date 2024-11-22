All Developing In Wrong Direction UN Chief's Spox On Russia's Use Of New Missile

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The UN Secretary-General wants all parties to the Russo-Ukrainian war to take urgent steps toward de-escalation since everything is developing“in the wrong direction”.

This was stated by UN Secretary-General's spokesman Stephane Dujarric, who commented at journalists' request on Russia using a new ballistic missile in the war against Ukraine, an Ukrinform's own correspondent in New York reports.

This is yet another disturbing development, he said, adding that everything is developing in the wrong direction. The UN wants all parties to take urgent steps to de-escalate the situation, to ensure the protection of the civilian population, and not to launch strikes on civilian objects or critical civil infrastructure.

Dujarric stressed that the UN seeks an end to conflict in accordance with General Assembly resolutions, international law and territorial integrity.

Journalists also asked the official to comment on the recent statement of the Ukrainian Ambassador to the UK, former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhnyi , who said that, after the direct involvement of Russia's autocratic allies in the war against Ukraine,“it can be assumed” that World War 3 has begun.

Dujarric said that the UN does not comment on“hyperbolized” statements, adding that the organization remains focused on de-escalation and ending this conflict.

As Ukrinform reported, on the morning of November 21, the Russians launched a new type of ballistic missile at Dnipro which was later confirmed by Russian leader Vladimir Putin. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky referred to this development as an escalation and cynical violation of the UN Charter.