Sophia Home, Your Luxury Furniture Store Awaits You At Index Dubai

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Fri 31 May 2024, 11:16 AM

Sophia Home is all set to redefine luxury furniture with exclusive, unique collections at Dubai, taking place from June 4th to 6th at DWTC.

The region's premier event is the ultimate destination for global furniture and lighting exhibitions, celebrating groundbreaking designs. Events like Index Dubai play a crucial role in showcasing the latest trends, innovations, and high-end designs, solidifying the UAE's position as a leader in the luxury furniture industry.

The furniture in the UAE is a dynamic and rapidly growing sector, driven by the country's booming real estate market, increasing urbanisation, and a strong demand for high-quality, luxuri-ous furnishings. The UAE's strategic location as a global trade hub has attracted numerous international furniture brands and manufacturers, making it a key player in the global furniture market.

With a diverse population and a taste for opulence, the UAE market offers a unique blend of traditional and contemporary styles, catering to a wide range of preferences and needs.

Sophia Home, one of the luxury furniture companies in the UAE and GCC, will attend the three-day exhibition that reflects its commitment to quality and excellence. At a dedicated booth in Hall 4/4A161, Sophia Home will showcase a luxury collection of unique furnishings, exemplifying elegance and excellence to meet all project and business requirements. From June 4th to 6th, 10am to 6pm, professional interior designers and skilled sales personnel will be available to showcase Sophia Home's exclusive pieces, found only at Sophia Home.

Sophia Home Story

Sophia Home, founded by the expert interior designer and architect Rasha Homsi, boasts over two decades of experience in crafting and revitalising spaces. As the managing director of Sophia Home and Patina Interiors, an ISO certified premier design firm, Rasha Homsi leads a team of globally skilled interior designers and home decorators. With their collective expertise, Sophia Home is poised to tackle projects of all scales and styles, transforming every space into a masterpiece.

Sophia Home's Projects Portfolio

Sophia Home caters a wide array of projects, including residential, palatial, government, corporate, hotel chains, health and pharma, F&B, real estate, and leading developers. From luxurious residences to high-profile corporate environments, Sophia Home offers everything from furniture to home décor accessories, boasting an in-house designer team capable of catering to all styles with a personalised touch.

A Promise of Quality and Luxury

As an ISO Certified and one of the top luxury furniture providers in the UAE and GCC, Sophia Home is a house of modern and contemporary luxury furniture. The company offers custom designer furniture from prestigious international brands, and customise furnishing solution with collections from modern, to contemporary, and classic styles, with each piece carefully chosen by expert interior designers. Complementing these exquisite offerings, Sophia Home provides free design consultation* with interior designers for every purchase, to ensure a personalised touch.

Custom Design Furnishings

With an in-house capability to provide fully customise furnishings solution, Sophia Home has styled and furnished a diverse array of spaces in many residential and commercial projects including living rooms, bedrooms, dining areas, offices, meeting rooms, boardrooms, restaurants, hotel suites, government offices and more. For instance, customising hotel suites is made easy with over 25 hotel-inspired designs, while Sophia Home exclusive service modular sofa collection allows for endless looks by mixing and matching standalone pieces to match any type of layout.

Sophia Home International Brands

Sophia Home prides itself on offering furnishings from well-known American and European furniture brands, ensuring a selection of the highest quality and craftsmanship to provide excellence and maintain customers trust.

Moreover, Sophia Home's range of home decor accessories is equally impressive, covering every aspect of interior enhancement. From elegant lighting fixtures to captivating artworks, stylish table decorations to luxurious home fragrance options, exquisite dinnerware to plush rugs and carpets, Sophia Home offers a comprehensive array of choices to elevate any living space. Each piece is carefully selected to complement and enhance the overall aesthetic, reflecting the brand's commitment to timeless sophistication and impeccable style.

Turnkey Furnishings Solution

Sophia Home goes above and beyond furniture provision, offering a comprehensive turnkey furnishing solution. Their creative design extends to customisation options, including bespoke bed designs for a unique and exclusive aesthetic. Tailored curtain solutions complement their stunning assortment of home decor accessories and diverse lighting options.

Moreover, Sophia Home provides specialty services such as hand-painted wallpapers, all expertly guided by in-store interior designers and a skilled sales force, with inhouse installation services ensuring a seamless experience.

Unmatched Production Capabilities

In addition to Sophia Home's presence at Index Dubai 2024, their remarkable furniture collections are proudly displayed in two luxurious showrooms located in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Behind this showcase lies an impressive backbone that consists of a sizeable warehouse spanning over 7,000sqm, manned by a skilled workforce exceeding 150, and equipped with cutting-edge machinery in a state-of-the-art facility. This robust infrastructure forms the cornerstone of a comprehensive logistics network, enabling Sophia Home to seamlessly handle projects of all sizes, from the smallest to the biggest, across the UAE and GCC region.

Sophia Home's presence at Index Dubai from 4th to 6 June 2024, underscores the commitment to excellence in design and quality, reinforcing their reputation as a leader in luxury furniture and home décor sector.

*Free Expert Design Consultation

Introducing a unique approach, Sophia Home provides all types of projects with a complimentary design consultation before starting turnkey furnishing solution. Their expert instore interior designers and skilled sales team work closely with clients to craft the perfect look for the ideal space.

Visit Sophia Home Showrooms

Secure your spot at Sophia Home's booth at the exhibition or book a visit to one of Sophia Home luxury showrooms and explore their timeless furniture collections. Visit them at the Galleria Al Mariyah Island in Abu Dhabi or Dubai Hills Mall in Dubai, and let the team assist in crafting your ideal space to meet your project needs.

Dubai Showroom

Ground Floor, Dubai Hills Mall

Phone: 04 328 7300

Mobile: 050 596 6528



Abu Dhabi Showroom

Level 3, The Galleria Al Maryah Island

Phone: 02 444 9737

Mobile: 050 678 6130



General Inquiries

WhatsApp: 054 704 2428



Online Shop



