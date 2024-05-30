PELICAN STATE CREDIT UNION LAUNCHES STUDENT POINTS CREDIT CARD

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Student Points Visa® Credit Card

Pelican State CU is excited to announce the launch of its student-specific product, the Student Points Visa® Credit Card.

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Pelican State CU is excited to announce the launch of its student-specific financial product, the Student Points Visa® Credit Card. The card is a comprehensive financial tool that encourages healthy spending habits and meets the unique needs of the student demographic through a robust rewards program, credit-building opportunities, and other features.Key benefits of the Student Points Visa® Credit Card include:- Five times the points on purchases essential to student life, such as food delivery, rideshares with Uber & Lyft, coffee shops, streaming services, and more.- First year 1-to-1 point matching, up to 10,000 points.- Point redemptions for a variety of rewards, including cash back, gift cards, travel rebates, and everyday purchases.- Security and protection through the credit union's complimentary enrollment in ID Navigator by Norton LifeLock, which offers tools to help secure their identity.Pelican State Credit Union remains committed to educating its members about financial wellness. The Student Points Visa® Credit Card is not only a tool for managing finances but also a learning opportunity, helping students build a strong credit foundation while enjoying the benefits of a rewards card.The credit card is available in an exclusive ombre design to students aged 18 to 23 pursuing post-secondary education.Students can apply for Pelican's exclusive Student Points Visa® Credit Card by visiting pelicanstatecu/student .###About Pelican State Credit UnionFor over 60 years, Pelican State Credit Union has been providing financial services to individuals and their families throughout the state of Louisiana. The credit union is dedicated to improving the lives of its members through safe, competitive products and educational services. Pelican was originally chartered as the Department of Hospitals Credit Union, located in downtown Baton Rouge, to serve Louisiana charity hospitals, mental health centers, and state office personnel. They have since grown into the largest state-chartered credit union in Louisiana now serving over 70,000 members. For information, visit pelicanstatecu.

Leiana Pineda Gonzalez-Rubio

Pelican State Credit Union

+1 225-408-6192

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Other