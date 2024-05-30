Government school children of North India will get free coaching, accommodation and food arrangements in Kota

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, May 29, 2024: Kota. Shiksha Sambal Yojana has been started by LN Maheshwari Parmarth Nyas, which is formed to fulfill the dreams of poor and talented students in the field of education. Under the initiative, arrangements will be made for free coaching, accommodation and food to Hindi medium students of government schools of Hindi speaking states of North India and schools of Vidya Bharati Sansthan. Trustees of the LN Maheshwari Parmarth Trust, Dr. Naveen Maheshwari and Dr. Brajesh Maheshwari, made this announcement at a press conference held on Tuesday. On this occasion, the poster of Shiksha Sambal Yojana was also released by the members associated with the Parmarth Nyas.

On this occasion, Trustee Dr. Naveen Maheshwari told that the source of inspiration behind this noble cause is their father, Shri Lakshminarayan Maheshwari, a resident of heavenly abode, who always emphasized on the importance of education and taught us charity. This is the reason that the trust has been named LN Maheshwari Parmarth Nyas in the memory of Shri LN Maheshwari. Shiksha Sambal Yojana has been started for the purpose of charity, under which 126 students will be selected in the first year. In this, 81 girl students and 45 boys will be selected. Students from only those families, whose family annual income is less than Rs 3 lakh, will be eligible for selection. For this, the Trust has signed an MOU with Allen Career Institute, under which they will be given free coaching for the preparation of NEET-2025 at Allen Kota Campus. This selection will be for one year. In future too, work related to education and other fields will be carried out by the Trust.

Dr. Brajesh Maheshwari said that LN Maheshwari Parmarth Nyas aims to bring the light of education to every home, village and village. For this, examinations will be conducted at examination centers located in Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand on June 9. The application process for the examination has started. Under the essential eligibility, the student must have an average of 50 percent marks in 12th Science and also 50 percent marks each in Physics, Chemistry and Biology. The result of the exam will be declared on June 16 and studies of the selected students will start on July 5. The format of the question paper will be of multiple choice questions whereby a total of 120 questions will be asked, which will be based on the 12th Science exam only. Of these, 100 questions will have to be attempted. Students will have to answer 25 out of 30 questions in Physics, 25 out of 30 in Chemistry and 50 out of 60 questions in Biology.

Along with the release of the poster, information about the number of examination centers in all the seven states and the process of filling the application was also given. Shiksha Sambal Yojana is being started by LN Maheshwari Parmarth Trust to fulfill the dreams of the talents of poor families. Experts and responsible people from different fields are associated with the Board of the Trust. The main objective is to fulfill the dreams of talented students through education so that their talent is not hindered by the insufficiencies. The aim of the Trust is to work for such students so that their career can be improved by bringing forward the talents.





