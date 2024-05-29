Drones Filling The Skies Over Ukraine Battlefields

However, Mynailenko boasted that his unit within the Fury Brigade had the lowest rate last year of drone losses and the highest hit rate – they only lost 64 drones over an eight-month period.

The battlefield is quickly becoming oversaturated with unmanned aerial vehicles. A recent report highlighted how

Ukraine

needed to pull US-provided M1A1 Abrams main battle tanks from the battlefield, due to their vulnerability to drones. As a result, the battle between drones continues to shift toward whoever has the edge in electronic warfare. The

Wall Street Journal

recently reported that American drones being used in Ukraine have been unable to fend off“Russian jamming and GPS blackout technology.”

Vasyl Shyshola, a commander in an aerial reconnaissance unit from the 128th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade, said that the unit's drone missions are becoming harder and harder to fly due to electronic warfare.“Jamming can be so intense in one area, we quickly start to lose signal and have to retreat in order to preserve the drone.”

Ukrainian soldiers can even lose their signal within a mile of flying due to Russian

jamming . Electronic warfare is one of the areas in which the Russians have demonstrated high competence. They use their jamming

technology

to overpower Ukrainian signals by broadcasting on the same frequencies, but at much higher power.

Mynailenko said his unit is“constantly trying to find gaps, attempting to identify different altitudes where we can fly and avoid jamming. If someone can find an altitude that works, and they can quickly adjust and fly through it, they make a temporary breakthrough on the battlefield.”

Only temporary. With time, the Russians will adapt their jammers to the new frequency range as will Ukrainians. Both sides attempt to shift drone frequencies to bands outside the jammed range.

Mynailenko also speculated that drone development in the next year will focus on advancing capabilities to perform better at night.

In any case, he firmly believes in the idea that warfare will continue to transition more and more into a war of drones, at least on the battlefield in Ukraine.

A heavy“Baba Yaga” multirotor drone being used by the 109th Separate Territorial Defense Brigade for night operations. Photo: Dmytro Lysenko

Lingering questions remain: To what extent will

AI-enabled

drones alter the battlefield? Will we see drones fighting each other more often? What will happen once the sky above is filled with fully autonomous drones racing to kill each other and making decisions about life and death down below? Are

drone-zapping laser weapons

going to make a difference soon?

Drones' growing importance on the battlefield will continue whether it's by becoming more autonomous or playing a supporting role to other weapon systems. In February 2024, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

signed

a decree to establish a separate branch of forces – the Unmanned Systems Forces. As Mynailenko said, both sides are racing to develop tech, whether to make drones more resistant to jamming or to improve the targeting of night drone operations.

Drones alone won't determine who wins battles, but they will play a vital role for military planners in the future.

Many of Russia's assaults on Ukrainian positions are thwarted by Ukrainian infantry supported by FPV drones. These are mostly off-the-shelf drones that any typical drone enthusiast flies. The small DJI Mavic 3 is the most popular, and has been adapted for combat use by both Russian and Ukrainian units. However, because they're simple commercial drones, they're also easily susceptible to jamming technologies.

By some accounts, as many as 90 percent of the wounded Ukrainian soldiers who have made it to a stabilization point have been hit by an FPV drone or by explosives dropped by a drone.

Dmytro Lysenko, a drone pilot with the 109th Separate Territorial Defense Brigade of Ukraine's Armed Forces, hunts for Russian soldiers and heavy armor on an almost daily basis in the Donetsk region. He feels a certain unease when dropping explosives on Russian soldiers.

“Even when we drop explosives from drones on Russians,” he said,“I sometimes shiver and feel discomfort because I remember all those times I was sitting in a trench. The Russians would shoot at us with everything possible. But the drone was the scariest. A shell can fly and miss and that's it. But a drone pilot aims and will be very accurate when they drop an explosive.”