Drones Filling The Skies Over Ukraine Battlefields


5/29/2024 7:10:12 PM

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Tanks, once the stalwarts of ground combat, are increasingly being sidelined by
unmanned aerial vehicles
in Ukraine. Drones, frequently deployed as alternatives to traditional artillery, have been patrolling the skies, dropping explosives on humans and heavy armor alike. Soldiers entrenched in battle zones now dread the ominous buzz overhead – a signal that a drone, armed and ready, might soon release its deadly payload.

Has the age of the killer robots finally arrived?

Drones serve multiple roles on the
Ukrainian battlefield , including conducting reconnaissance missions, directing artillery,
evacuating soldiers , and carrying out attacks by deploying bombs. The first-person-view (FPV) drones that drop explosives or can be used as kamikaze drones, wreak havoc across the battlefield. One Russian soldier recently
pleaded
on social media for pump shotguns to help stop Ukrainian drones because“they're simply burning us.”

Drones are changing other aspects of warfare in Ukraine. Both armies have begun using motorcycles instead of armored vehicles because they throw up smaller
dust clouds . More mobility and a lower signature on the battlefield are more important than having a lot of protection – a soldier on a motorbike is less likely to be spotted by a drone.


Drones Filling The Skies Over Ukraine Battlefields Image

A DJI Mavic 3 Pro drone from the Liut Brigade. Photo: David Kirichenko

Newest Iranian glide bombs

A German weapons expert determined that Iran's latest guided aerial bomb was on a drone deployed by Russian troops against Ukraine that crashed in the Kursk region on Sunday May 26.

Kostyantyn Mynailenko, a commander of an aerial reconnaissance unit in the Liut (“Fury”) Brigade, which is an assault brigade of the National Police of Ukraine, shared some details with us.

He explained that none of the unit's pilots had any official training with using drones – they all learned on the battlefield.“The fastest and most efficient way to learn how to use drones is on the battlefield,” Mynailenko said.

However, any mistakes on the battlefield can be deadly. Mynailenko explained how a different unit had lost three drone pilots on the battlefield because they made the simple mistake of failing to mask their frequency and location. They revealed themselves, and the Russians were quickly able to identify their location and call in a strike on their position.

Eliminating experienced drone pilots on the battlefield is a priority for both sides.“People think that if they become a drone pilot, they will be safe if they join the army, but that's far from reality,” Mynailenko said.

Asia Times

