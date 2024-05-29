Trump claims he ‘would have bombed’ Moscow, Beijing

(MENAFN) According to sources cited by the Washington Post, former US President Donald Trump purportedly made striking remarks to campaign donors, suggesting that he would have ordered military strikes on Moscow and Beijing had they launched attacks on Ukraine and Taiwan during his presidency. The reported comments, made during fundraising events ahead of a potential rematch with incumbent President Joe Biden in the forthcoming November election, have raised eyebrows among Trump's supporters.



Sources close to Trump revealed that he has been intensifying his fundraising efforts, using rhetoric that underscores his stance on foreign policy matters. Allegedly, Trump asserted that he would have authorized bombing raids on the Russian capital in response to Moscow's actions in Ukraine. Additionally, he purportedly advocated for similar military action in the event of a hypothetical Chinese move to assert control over Taiwan. The reported statements have reportedly surprised some of Trump's donors, highlighting the provocative nature of his campaign rhetoric.



The former president has also reportedly made ambitious requests for significant campaign contributions, offering policy promises such as tax cuts and approvals for oil infrastructure projects in exchange for financial support. These assertions, coupled with Trump's bold remarks on foreign policy, have underscored the assertive tone of his fundraising efforts as he prepares for a potential electoral rematch with Biden.



As Trump continues to engage with donors and shape his campaign strategy, the reported remarks have sparked debate over the implications of such statements on US foreign policy and diplomatic relations. Critics have raised concerns about the potential consequences of Trump's aggressive rhetoric, while supporters view it as a demonstration of his strong stance on national security issues. Amidst these discussions, Trump's campaign fundraising tactics and policy promises remain subjects of scrutiny as the election season unfolds.

