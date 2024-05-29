Three Men Fall Into Well In Central Kashmir's Budgam, Rescue Op Launched

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Two men fell into a well while trying to rescue a man who accidentally slipped into it in Khansahib area of Central Kashmir's Budgam district on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.
Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that the man identified as Moomin Dar accidentally fell into the well and soon after locals tried to rescue him.ADVERTISEMENT
He said during the rescue operation two more individuals fell into it.“As the news spread in the area, locals and administration reached to the spot ans launched a massive rescue operation,” he said.
Those who fell into the well have been identified as Amjid Ali and Gulam Hassan Wani-both residents of Gotipora Khansahib.
The official said that the efforts are underway to rescue the men trapped inside the well.
|
