Cyprus Minister Highlights Country's Tourism Potential

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Nicosia: Deputy Minister of Tourism of Cyprus, H E Kostas Koumis, said that the visit by Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to Cyprus receives significant interest, and reflects the development of bilateral relations between the two countries.

In remarks to QNA, the Deputy Minister of Tourism said H H the Amir's visit receives substantial media attention and coverage; which can promote tourism in Cyprus through showcasing Cyprus's attractions, culture and landmarks for tourists. It is also an occasion to demonstrate hospitality to the Qatari people, and develop awareness of Cyprus in the Qatari tourism market.

He said the Government of Cyprus and the Government of Qatar are working on signing an MoU aiming to cooperate in various fields and activities related to tourism and business events of common interest.

Koumis said there are incentives schemes for tour operators to promote Cyprus in the Qatari market, using various marketing tools. It also offers airlines encouraging incentives, in addition to other incentives for the purpose of attracting conferences in Cyprus, hold sporting events, and hosting training camps for sports teams, he said.

He said Cyprus Deputy Ministry of Tourism focuses on the tourism investment sector in order to promote Cyprus as a destination for tourism investments, as well as highlighting its investment opportunities to potential international investors by participating in hospitality investment forums and other promotional events.

The Cyprus Deputy Ministry of Tourism is working closely with InvestCyprus, the Cyprus Investment Promotion Agency, in an effort to attract foreign direct investment in strategic investment projects, as the investment opportunities offered in the InvestCyprus Project Bank are promoted to international investor funds, including funds from Qatar Investment Authority, he said.

Koumis said strategic investment projects in the tourism sector include hospitality, marinas, golf resorts, sports, adventure theme parks, and medical tourism.