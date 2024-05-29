Dubai To Host The Fourth Edition Of World Of Coffee In February 2025

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Organized by DXB LIVE with a 33% increase in space compared to 2024



Dubai, UAE – May 28, 2024 – Dubai is set to become the epicentre of the coffee industry and attract the global coffee community once again as it hosts the highly anticipated fourth edition of the 'World of Coffee' exhibition. Organized by DXB LIVE, the integrated event management arm of Dubai World Trade Centre, in collaboration with the Specialty Coffee Association, the event will take place from February 10 to 12, 2025.



World of Coffee Exhibition is a premier event that brings together coffee professionals from across the globe. It serves as an annual gathering for coffee industry leaders, experts, farmers, traders, manufacturers, distributors, SMEs, caf owners, roasters, hotels, coffee enthusiasts, and baristas.



The fourth edition of World of Coffee Dubai will span over 20,000 square meters across Za'abeel Halls 1, 4, 5, and 6, accommodating a larger number of exhibitors and visitors. This edition will feature a diverse range of exhibitors and activities, including the Buyers Programme. Over three years, the number of visitors has increased to over 13,000 coffee specialists, while the number of exhibitors has risen to 1,650 companies and brands. With coffee being the 2nd largest commodity to crude oil, and the rapid growth witnessed in the past three versions, this edition is expected to be the region's largest coffee meet up to date.



Khalid Al Hammadi, Senior Vice President of DXB Live, expressed his pride in the success achieved by the World of Coffee exhibition over the past three years. He highlighted that the exhibition has established its position as a global event that has successfully attracted countries, companies, brands, experts, and specialists in the coffee industry. This success has further enhanced Dubai's status as a global destination and a hub for the coffee industry worldwide. He noted that the exhibition represents an important opportunity for participants to showcase their leading products and projects in this field, providing fertile ground for networking among exhibitors. This enhances its position as an influential player in developing and improving the coffee sector in the UAE, the region, and the world.



Shouq BinRedha, Exhibition Manager, noted that the exhibition aims to explore new trends and ideas that will shape the future of the coffee industry in the region and the world. She emphasized the diversity of cultures involved, which will contribute to the development of this vital sector. She pointed out that the country hosts some of the world's leading coffee chains, while Dubai holds a leading position in the region in terms of innovation in the coffee industry.



World of Coffee Dubai 2025 will be highlighting several unique features such as the 'Roasters Village,' where specialized coffee roasters will showcase their unique creations. These interactive activities will enable visitors to discover the latest methods of coffee roasting, brewing, and tasting, providing a rich experience of the coffee production process. Additionally, the Specialty Coffee Association Community Lounge will offer the opportunity to network with industry leaders and discover the latest innovations in the coffee world. The global event will also host several competitions where the best coffee makers will demonstrate their skills, talents, and abilities in front of thousands of experts, specialists, and enthusiasts.



The exhibition will also organize the 'Coffee Design Awards' and 'Best New Product' awards alongside its main events. These awards aim to celebrate innovation and enhance cooperation and partnership between exhibitors and specialized visitors, exploring the future trends of the coffee sector. Visitors will also enjoy the 'Brew Bar,' where skilled baristas will prepare a variety of coffee drinks, showcasing the diversity and richness of coffee flavors. The cupping rooms will provide a dynamic space for companies to present their freshly harvested coffee, allowing guests to taste and evaluate different coffee varieties.







The event will also feature lectures and workshops offering advanced training programs where speakers will inspire, educate, and motivate coffee professionals to expand their knowledge and achieve their goals and aspirations in the coffee industry.



Dubai is considered an ideal strategic location for the coffee industry, thanks to its strong economy and the increasing number of specialty coffee enthusiasts. Leading global coffee chains are keen to open branches in Dubai, in addition to the consistent growth witnessed by the booming tourism sector year after year. The coffee market in the UAE offers significant growth potential, with a strong consumer base and increasing demand for high-quality coffee experiences.

