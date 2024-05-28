Egypt To Convene Sudanese Civilian Political Forces For Peace Talks In June

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Egypt will host a conference in late June to convene Sudanese civilian political forces and international partners to address the ongoing conflict in Sudan. This initiative aims to foster a Sudanese-led national dialogue to establish comprehensive and lasting peace in the region.

The conference, organised in collaboration with regional and international partners such as Sudan's neighbours, the Jeddah talks participants, the United Nations, the African Union, the League of Arab States, and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), seeks to achieve consensus among Sudanese civilian political forces on a purely Sudanese vision for peace.

Egypt's invitation to Sudanese political forces reflects its commitment to assisting Sudan in overcoming its current crisis, stemming from the deep-seated historical and social ties between the Egyptian and Sudanese people. Egypt firmly believes that the ongoing conflict in Sudan is fundamentally a Sudanese issue, and any future political process should involve all active national stakeholders while respecting Sudan's sovereignty, unity, territorial integrity, and non-interference in its internal affairs.

This conference is a continuation of Egypt's ongoing efforts to end the war in Sudan. Egypt looks forward to the active participation of all Sudanese civilian political forces and relevant regional and international partners to ensure the conference's success in fulfilling the aspirations of the Sudanese people for peace and stability.



