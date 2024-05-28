HBKU to Host the 17th World Congress of Bioethics

(MENAFN- HBKU Media) Doha, May 27, 2024 - Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU) will host the 17th World Congress of Bioethics. Organized by the Research Center for Islamic Legislation and Ethics (CILE) and World Innovation Summit for Health (WISH), the global health initiative of Qatar Foundation, the theme of this year’s event is “Religion, Culture and Global Bioethics.”



Taking place on 3-6 June at the Qatar National Convention Centre, this will be the first time the International Association of Bioethics (IAB) has staged its flagship event in the Arab world and the entire Middle East, a move which has prompted organizers to include the new feature of panels and sessions conducted in the Arabic language. The decision to bring the Congress to Qatar also reflects the IAB’s commitment to facilitating cross-cultural discussions on bioethics involving bioethicists from all parts of the world. To assist, the Congress’ focus on the interplay between religion, culture, and bioethics has been designed to attract more voices and perspectives for constructive dialogue that enhances the global standing of the discipline.



The 17th World Congress of Bioethics will also consider how the post-pandemic world continues to raise myriad bioethical and environmental questions and dilemmas. These include the growing use of artificial intelligence and other cutting-edge technologies in healthcare around the world, a setting that often provides bioethical challenges and opportunities in equal measure. In response, the Congress will provide a platform for bioethicists to network and discuss these and other issues in greater detail. Interested participants can register and attend through the website:



Speaking ahead of the Congress, Mohammed Ghaly, Head of CILE and Chair of the Congress, said: “The decision of the IAB to entrust this edition of the Congress to a research institute based in the Arab and Muslim world marks a significant milestone in the field of bioethics, and stands as a testament to the impactful contributions made by CILE, HBKU, and WISH within this field. Hosting this prestigious event in Qatar provides a unique opportunity to convene diverse voices and perspectives, fostering critical dialogues that shape contemporary bioethical discourse. These include researchers and scholars from the Middle East, Arab-Muslim World, and Asia, regions that have typically been underrepresented at previous editions of the Congress. We are also grateful for WISH for their unwavering support as a co-organizer and look forward to hosting academics, bioethicists, and other professionals from around the world throughout the Congress proceedings. Together, we embark on a journey of exploration, collaboration, and advancement in the field of bioethics.”



Representing WISH, Sultana Afdhal, Co-chair of the World Congress of Bioethics, said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with HBKU to co-host the 17th edition of this event, which brings together the world's leading thought-leaders and academics in the field of bioethics. Since its inception, WISH has also been a proud partner of HBKU’s Center for Islamic Legislation and Ethics (CILE). Over the past 10 years, we have co-published numerous reports addressing critical issues in public health and biomedical sciences from an Islamic ethical perspective. These reports have influenced policy and driven change in Qatar and the region. We are immensely proud of this ongoing partnership and look forward to welcoming everyone to Doha for what promises to be an exceptionally thought-provoking and enriching experience."





