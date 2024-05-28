Philippine President Leaves For Brunei For State Visit

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) MANILA, May 28 (NNN-PNA) – Philippine President, Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos, left for Brunei today, for a two-day state visit, to strengthen defence and economic ties.

In his departure speech, Marcos said, he and Brunei's Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, will review the progress of bilateral cooperation, explore new mutually-beneficial partnerships and collaboration, aimed at achieving prosperity.

“We must now deepen the bonds of friendship between our two countries,” said Marcos, adding, the Philippines“expects to conclude several agreements ranging from security to tourism and agriculture.”

From Brunei, Marcos said, he will fly to Singapore, to deliver a keynote speech at the International Institute for Strategic Studies Shangri-La Dialogue, on security and defence, which kicks off on Friday.– NNN-PNA