JENNER And MAGA, Two Meme Coins, Will Be Listed On Coinw Exchange

CoinW, the world's pioneering cryptocurrency trading platform, will list JENNER initially on 28th May 2024, at 12:00 (UTC), and list MAGA on 28th May 2024, at 13:00 (UTC), on TRUMP Zone.







Introducing JENNER

JENNER(Caitlyn Jenner) is a meme token launched by Caitlyn Jenner, a well-known figure in the news industry and a prominent supporter of former President Donald Trump. As the father of the famous Kardashian siblings and a former candidate for California Governor, Caitlyn Jenner brings substantial celebrity influence to this project.

Caitlyn Jenner's entrance into the crypto market has generated significant buzz, leveraging her status and social media reach. With over 3 million followers on Twitter, Jenner's promotional efforts have already shown impressive results. Launched at 4 a.m. today, JENNER quickly amassed over 10,000 holding addresses and achieved $1.5 million in liquidity within a few hours. The trading volume reached an astounding $142 million, with the token experiencing a 60x price increase, pushing the market cap to $17 million.







Introducing MAGA

MAGA_HAT is a meme coin inspired by the American election and the famous slogan“Make America Great Again” associated with Donald J. Trump. Although the token is created for entertainment purposes and is not officially endorsed by Trump, it has captured significant attention and interest in the crypto community.

Over the past two weeks, conversations have shifted from initial excitement and curiosity to debates about voting for Trump and the broader implications of“cryptocurrency and politics.” Trump's pro-crypto stance has infused the MAGA_HAT community with substantial emotional value, making it likely that interest and hype will continue to build as the November election approaches.

$10,000 USDT Limited-Time Offer for CoinW Community

To celebrate the listing, 5,000 USDT equivalent APU prize pool will be up for grabs from May 27th, 2024, at 10:00 to June 3rd, 2024, at 16:00 (UTC). By participating in events such as registration, trading, and community events, CoinW users have the opportunity to share in a prize pool of $10,000 USDT. To claim your rewards, please click here .

