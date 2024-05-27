(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) e html > Antyra Solutions named a 2024 Google Premier Partner | Colombo Gazette Faceboo Instagra Twitte Youtub



Antyra Solutions named a 2024 Google Premier Partner May 27, 2024

Sri Lanka-based digital agency Antyra Solutions has achieved 2024 Premier Partner status in the Google Partners program.

Antyra's team of experts provides performance-based digital marketing solutions catering to a range of industries such as Hospitality, eCommerce, FMCG, and Finance, both locally and internationally.

“As a data driven, performance marketing agency, Antyra has always focussed on driving real world results for our clients. Premier Partner status is a testament to our Google Ads capabilities and our effectiveness in meeting client objectives. As a team, we are immensely proud of this achievement,” said Naveen Marasinghe, Chief Operating Officer, Antyra Solutions.

In February, Google recognised the achievements of top-performing digital marketing partners across the globe by awarding Premier Partner status as part of the Google Partners program. Antyra Solutions has been named a 2024 Premier Partner, which means:

● They are among the top 3% of Google Partners participants in their respective countries, signalling their leading expertise in Google Ads, as well as their ability to forge new client relationships and support their clients' growth.

● They are listed on the Google Partners directory, which helps potential clients find top Premier Partners like Antyra Solutions on their own dedicated page.

● They also receive exclusive benefits that promote client growth and success with Google Ads.

The Google Partners program is designed for advertising agencies and third parties that manage Google Ads accounts on behalf of other brands or businesses. Its mission is to empower companies by providing them with innovative tools, resources, and support to help their clients succeed and grow online.

Antyra Solutions is an integrated digital marketing agency, serving clients via three business verticals. Antyra Labs is the technology arm, building web platforms and software products. Antyra Digital provides performance-based digital marketing services including SEO, PPC, Social Media Management, Analytics and more. Antyra Studios is the design arm of the company, working on end-to-end creative solutions.

The company specialises in the fields of travel and hospitality, finance, insurance, e-commerce, fashion and education, and services many of Sri Lanka's leading corporate entities.

Antyra has bagged a number of local and international awards and recognitions, including Web Awards from the Web Marketing Association, a Grand Award at NYX Marcom 2021, two Canopus (Platinum) Awards at the Vega Digital Awards 2021, as well as SLT Zero One and SLIM DIGIS awards. The team's design work has also been featured in the prestigious Communications Arts Magazine, the world's largest international trade journal of visual communication.