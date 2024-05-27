Cryptocurrency developer finds himself in hospital after fireworks stunt gone terribly wrong

(MENAFN) A Florida man, seeking attention for his meme cryptocurrency venture, found himself in the hospital with severe burns following a fireworks stunt gone terribly wrong. The individual, known as Mikol, had recently launched the cryptocurrency 'Truth or Dare' ($DARE) on the Solana platform, banking on public attention to drive its value.



In an attempt to generate publicity for his newly launched coin, Mikol engaged in a reckless stunt known as a 'Roman Candle War' with several friends. This ill-conceived activity involved dousing himself in alcohol and allowing his friends to shoot flares at him and each other. Unfortunately, one of the flares struck Mikol, igniting the flammable liquid and causing him to suffer third-degree burns.



Despite the severity of his injuries, the livestream capturing the event continued until Mikol was rushed to the hospital, with some reports indicating that he had sustained burns covering 35% of his body and was initially in a coma. However, a subsequent update from a friend suggested that Mikol was undergoing treatment and rehabilitation, indicating signs of improvement.



Remarkably, Mikol was active on social media even from his hospital bed, expressing his determination to continue promoting $DARE and showcasing his resilience in the face of adversity. However, his actions have sparked controversy within the cryptocurrency community, with many condemning his stunt as unethical and potentially illegal.



The incident has raised concerns about the lack of regulation in the cryptocurrency markets, particularly in the United States, where such risky behavior could set a dangerous precedent for future marketing campaigns of meme coins. The potential for more injuries, and even fatalities, underscores the need for greater scrutiny and responsibility within the crypto industry to ensure the safety of both developers and investors alike.

