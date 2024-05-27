QFMA Attends International Organization Of Securities Commissions Meeting

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Financial Markets Authority (QFMA) is participating in the 49th annual meeting of the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO), which kicked off yesterday in Athens, Greece.

The QFMA is represented at the meeting by an official delegation headed by Dr. Tamy bin Ahmad Al Binali (pictured), CEO of the QFMA.

Over the three days, the meeting will discuss many topics and issues related to the financial sector and securities regulators, as well as ways to enhance joint cooperation among the IOSCO members.

The meeting will also shed light on a number of vital issues that are directly related to the activities and areas of the securities regulators that are members of the IOSCO, such as investors protection, financial stability, promoting reliable and sustainable investments, and transforming the challenges that may face the capital markets into opportunities that support the growth and stability of such markets, and represent opportunities for new areas through which the process of attracting and employing capital can be enhanced to serve the development of capital markets.

The IOSCO annual meeting is one of the key meetings held worldwide and discusses all fields related to the reality and future of capital markets and their international regulators.

The IOSCO annual meeting will bring together hundreds of leading experts and officials from around the world in the fields of financial markets.

The meeting is expected to be an opportunity to highlight the achievements of various capital markets in the IOSCO member countries, discuss the latest innovations in the field of global capital markets, in addition to promoting the exchange of ideas, knowledge and experiences in the field of capital markets.

QFMA will also participate in the work of the HCMC Public Conference, which will follow IOSCO annual meeting, next Wednesday under the slogan“Climate in the Center of Economy” with the participation of all IOSCO's securities regulators members, and a large number of experts and financial policymakers.

The conference will focus on strategic priorities, trends and developments in the financial sector relating to the climate change and sustainability, as well as other topics such as digital finance and challenges facing the capital market sector.

QFMA has been an involved member of IOSCO since 2013. It also joined several key committees of the organization, namely Presidents Committee, Growth and Emerging Markets Committee (GEMC), Africa / Middle East Regional Committee (AMERC), and MMoU Monitoring Group.