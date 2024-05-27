Alijara Driving Academy Announces Special Offers For Driving Students

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

the peninsula

DOHA: Al Ijara Academy for Driving Education announced special offers during the summer season starting from May 25 until July 30, for driving students of up to 12 percent, which includes training courses on light cars and VIP cars.

Ibrahim Lafi, the Director of Alijarah Driving Academy Affairs, stated that the academy provides a driving education service for women and men as it provides a group of driving instructors with a high level of competence and experience, in order to teach driving on the road in a safe and professional manner, based on principles and international rules. It depends on traffic security and safety that is compatible with the country's traffic rules.

Lafi stressed that the Academy is keen to select an integrated team of driving instructors who hold certificates in training in a professional manner and that the safety and security of the trainee is one of the training priorities. He added that the academy is constantly seeking to spread awareness to reduce the rate of accidents on the roads, by providing awareness courses and workshops in the community.