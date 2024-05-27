JMD Expects Relatively Hot Weather Monday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 27 (Petra) -- A significant rise in temperatures is expected on Monday, exceeding the seasonal average. Therefore, the weather will be relatively hot in most regions and hot in the Badia, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.In the afternoon, there is a weak chance of brief light rain showers in limited parts of the southwest areas of the Kingdom. Winds will be southeasterly to southwesterly moderate to active, and blowing dusty at times, especially in desert regions.According to the Jordan Meteorological Department, temperatures will slightly drop on Tuesday, with warm weather over the highlands and relatively hot to hot conditions in other regions. Clouds will appear at medium and high altitudes, and winds will be moderate, occasionally brisk and dusty, particularly in Badia.On Wednesday, mercury levels will further decrease to align with the seasonal average. The weather will be moderate in most regions and relatively hot to hot in the desert, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.Today's maximum and minimum temperatures in eastern Amman range between 21-33 degrees Celsius, in western Amman 19-31C, in the northern highlands 16-28C, in the Sharah highlands 15-29C, and in the Gulf of Aqaba 27-42 degrees Celsius.