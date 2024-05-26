'Comprehensive Peace' In Colombia Won't Happen Soon, Says Swiss Envoy

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) When guerrilla groups hold talks with the Colombian government, Philipp Lustenberger has a seat at the table. The Swiss special envoy talks about challenges during the peace process and how Switzerland can contribute.



May 26, 2024

SWI swissinfo: Since the end of 2022 you have been the special envoy for the peace negotiations in Colombia. What is your role exactly?

Philipp Lustenberger: I am currently involved in the peace negotiations with the rebel groups ELN (National Liberation Army) and EMC FARC-EP (Estado Mayor Central – Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia – People's Army), a splinter group of the former FARC guerrillas.

My role includes liaising with all parties involved in and affected by the conflict, the government, the rebel groups, the security forces and civil society. Our presence is vital in maintaining trust and continuity. We also provide technical knowledge and experience.

The mediator: Philipp Lustenberger previously worked for the swisspeace Peace Foundation, the UN and numerous NGOs. Philipp Lustenberger

SWI: What does that mean specifically?

P.L.: This may include questions of participation, for example how the civil population can be included in the process. Based on its direct democracy and its experience in numerous peace

Recently, I visited the Swiss municipality of Köniz with a Colombian delegation, during which they gained an insight into how Swiss participation works at a municipal level. We also help the parties build up their capacity for conducting negotiations and reaching ceasefires. During difficult phases we try to maintain open dialogue and help find solutions.

SWI: Switzerland has been involved in peace policy in Colombia for more than 20 years. For the first time in the history of the country, a left-wing president has been in power for the past two years. What effect has this had on the negotiations?

P.L.: With his vision of“Paz Total” – total peace – President Gustavo Petro is pursuing a very ambitious peace policy. His aim is to bring all armed groups to the table. The fact that he himself was a member of a rebel group more than 30 years ago adds credibility to his goal. The negotiations with the ELN and the EMC led to a ceasefire. Petro's approach is that a ceasefire is a requirement for functional negotiations, and that the ongoing proposed agreements can be implemented parallel to the negotiations, instead of waiting until a final settlement is on the table. That has to do with the 2016 peace agreement with FARC, which at the time was the country's biggest guerrilla group.

More than 450,000 people have lost their lives and millions displaced. Almost 80,000 Colombians are counted as missing. The bloody conflict in Colombia has lasted decades.



In 2016 the government negotiated a peace agreement with the left-wing guerrilla group FARC. Switzerland played a role in this milestone.



Since the 1970s Switzerland has played an important role in the peace process in Colombia. For two decades Colombia has been a focus country in Switzerland's peace and human rights policy. Together with other countries, Switzerland has offered mediation services for many years, many of which – as is often the case in such affairs – are not publicly known.

SWI: In what way?

P.L.: So far, the 2016 agreement has only partially been implemented, partly because the state institutions were unable to take control of the conflict regions after the negotiations were concluded. As a result, there's a power vacuum in certain regions which has allowed other armed groups to step in. At the ongoing peace talks, Petro has therefore opted for a gradual implementation.

SWI: Since November 2022, Switzerland has been present during negotiations between the Colombian government and the ELN. What success has been achieved?

P.L.: So far there have been six rounds of negotiations. One success has been the ceasefire with the ELN, which has just been extended for a further six months. A committee has also been set up to coordinate the participation of the civilian population in the peace process. Eighty people from various sectors of society make up this committee. This is a very innovative instrument for ensuring that the whole of society feels represented.

SWI: What concrete demands are the ELN members asking of the government

P.L.: The core demands are more political participation for society and more economic possibilities for disadvantaged population groups. The ELN underscores the need for long-term changes which tackle the underlying causes of the violence. Colombia is one of the most unequal countries in the world.

SWI: What can the government offer to the group?

P.L.: The Petro government clearly shares some of these long-term visions. However, right now it's important that both short- and medium-term solutions are found to end the armed conflict. Petro will be in power for two more years, and in order to ensure the legitimacy of the negotiations, he needs demonstrable successes. Unlike the FARC-EP, the ELN has declined to transform itself into a political party. The purpose of the current negotiation is to find out how the future ELN and its members might look without weapons. One possibility is, for example, to transform it into a social organisation.

Former Federal Councillor Alain Berset (right) with the former leader of the FARC-EP Rodrigo Londono (left), who is now a politician. Private

SWI: Since October 2023 Colombia has been in parallel negotiations with a further guerrilla group, the EMC FARC-EP. Switzerland has been asked to take part in the process as a guarantor state. What does this mean?

P.L.: Switzerland condemns the acts of violence against civilians. Unfortunately, there are always setbacks when it comes to negotiations. But the current phase is particularly difficult, with important discussions taking place. At the moment the question is whether the entire EMC group stands behind the negotiations. The parties are continuing to speak with each other, which is already a positive sign.

SWI: What is Switzerland's role at this sensitive moment?

P.L.: Our aim is to keep the negotiation channels open and to find constructive solutions. We're holding talks with both sides and, of course, hope that all the leaders of the guerrilla groups remain engaged in the negotiating process. These talks also address Switzerland's concern about the humanitarian situation in Colombia if the security situation continues to deteriorate. The protection of civilians is a priority for us.

SWI: The security situation in Colombia has been very tense for years. There are always new cases of kidnappings and violence. What is the cause of this increase in violence?

P.L.: Among other reasons this is due to the previously mentioned power vacuum, which has existed in certain regions since the withdrawal of FARC guerrillas in 2016. In rural areas, in particular, a strong state presence is needed, for example more protective measures for local civilians, as well as improved infrastructure and healthcare.

For this reason, parallel to the ongoing negotiations it is essential that the government implement concrete improvements in these regions. Adding to the problem is that the conflict in Colombia is not just between the government and the guerrillas; the various armed groups are in conflict with each other. The ceasefire has not yet come into effect between those groups.

SWI: An important source of income for the rebel groups is drug trafficking. Coca cultivation reached a record high in 2023. To what extent is this the subject of the peace negotiations?

P.L.: Drug trafficking is a huge challenge in the peace process. But it's not a problem that Colombia can effectively solve alone in the long term. The government is therefore trying to tackle the issue on the international stage. The aim of the peace process is to replace the production of coca with other products, for example, cocoa or coffee. For that to happen, improved market access, better roads and more support for farmers are required.

SWI: How optimistic are you about the current state of the peace process?

P.L.: In my role it's always important to remain realistic and optimistic, particularly when there are currently many challenges and the situation with the different armed groups is complex. Not all problems can be solved at the same time. There will be no“comprehensive” peace, as the government is striving for, in the short term. It's important that the peace process continues to head in the right direction and that there is concrete progress. For the international community, as well as for Switzerland, Colombia is a beacon of hope. It's one of the few conflict countries where the parties are still negotiating at all.

Edited by Marc Leutenegger. Adapted from German by Sue Brönnimann/ts

